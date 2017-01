× Hewlett-Packard expands recall on lithium-ion batteries found in notebook computers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hewlett-Packard is expanding a recall on lithium-ion batteries found in its notebook computers.

More than 100,000 of the batteries could be at risk for overheating.

The company issued a recall in June for 41,000 of the batteries, now that’s more than doubled.

For a full list of the brands affected and how you can get your computer taken care of, click here.