In Kansas, gun-rights supporters face pushback from campuses, hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOPEKA, Kan. -- A state Senate committee held a hearing Thursday on a bill that would give universities, colleges and public hospitals and clinics a permanent exemption from a 2013 law that allowed gun owners to carry concealed weapons into more public buildings. The law granted the universities, colleges and hospitals a four-year exemption.

With university communities pushing back and a political shift in the Legislature, gun-rights advocates who've enjoyed a string of victories in Kansas are facing a new test of their clout as lawmakers consider repealing a law allowing concealed guns on campuses starting in July.

The National Rifle Association says Kansas is among eight states allowing concealed weapons on campus. Gun-rights advocates still have a powerful ally in Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

FOX 4's Shannon O'Brien was at the hearing at heard the debate. Watch her video in the player above and look for updates on fox4kc.com and FOX 4 newscasts.