Jayhawks suspend forward Carlton Bragg for violation of team rules

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The University of Kansas men's basketball team announced Thursday night that Carlton Bragg is indefinitely suspended. The forward from Cleveland has been benched effective immediately for breaking team rules.

“Carlton is suspended for a violation of team rules,” Coach Bill Self stated in a news release. “This violation is not connected to the alleged incident in McCarthy Hall on December 17th.”

Five Jayhawks players are listed as witnesses in the rape investigation Self mentions, but none have been arrested or charged, and KU's police chief has not confirmed whether the suspect is a student or even lived in McCarthy Hall where the rape allegedly occurred.

Bragg was suspended earlier this season when he was arrested and charged for domestic battery, but was reinstated days later when Douglas County prosecutors dropped the charges against him, and instead filed a battery charge against his accuser Saleeha Soofi.

Kansas plays at Kentucky on Saturday and will be thin on the bench without Bragg, having already lost center Udoka Azubuike for the season due to a wrist injury.