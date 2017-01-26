× Joe’s Weather Blog: Ups and downs for 10 days (THU-1/26)

Good afternoon…there were a few pokes of sunshine out there earlier…and before that there were some flurries too. KCI had another trace of snow…and yesterday they had a trace too. So we’re having a “trace” of a winter it seems…at least in reference to the snow situation. The good news, for those getting tired of the gray blahs we’ve had…is that we should brighten the skies a bit on Friday.

Forecast:

Tonight: Clearing skies and colder with lows near 20°…and some teens are possible farther to the west.

Friday: More sunshine and overall not too bad of a day with highs into the 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs 40-45°. It’s not out of the question we could see some snow showers drift through at night into early Sunday

Sunday: More clouds and somewhat cooler with highs around 40°

Discussion:

Getting very tired of this look to the satellite picture.

Depending on when you look a the blog…during the daytime today there is a lot of while on the MO side…that is cloud cover…on the KS side the clouds are a bit more broken in nature so there is some sunshine out there…more west of the KC though as I type this blog up.

There is a bit of an effect on temperatures (in red in the map below)…notice on the KS side west of KC…temperatures as of 1PM are in the mid 30s. Topeka is at 36° while on the MO side…it’s near or below 32°

By the way, notice those 20-25° temperatures in NE…that is connected to the snow that’s across areas from I-80 northwards.

Today I want to talk about some research I did yesterday. I was doing some ancillary research into my project that concerns the overuse of severe thunderstorm warnings (they’ve become meteorological “noise” to the end users of that information in my opinion). I wanted to look back over the last 10+ years to see when the 1st weather warning (Severe thunderstorm Warning) was issued. Here is what I came up with.

2016: March 15th

2015: March 24th

2014: February 19th

2013: January 29th

2012: February 21st

2011: February 27th

2010: March 11th

2009: February 9th

2008: January 7th

2007: February 24th

2006: March 12th

I then counted up the number of days into the year that these reports happened (factoring in leap years) and averaged the 11 years of data. I came up with an average 1st warning date of February 22nd.

I wanted to do that to piggyback onto the severe weather classes that the NWS will be conducting over the coming couple of months. See yesterday’s blog for additional details on those classes.

Switching back to the white stuff…interesting information regarding the lack of snow in Chicago in the last month+

Here's to another 40 days! ❄️️ Info via @BillBellis. (📷: Scott L | Flickr) pic.twitter.com/6OK8z9G9lv — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) January 26, 2017

15 out of the last 17 days have been cloudy. And we're on pace for the 4th least snowiest Jan on record @fox32news pic.twitter.com/kfPpMCI9r4 — Bill Bellis FOX 32 (@BillBellis) January 26, 2017

So we’re not alone…

The last time we had 3+ inches of snow, in a calendar day in KC was 1404 days ago…March 24th,2013! The last time we had more than 6″ was 1435 days ago…February 21st (we actually had 9.2″ that day).

Meanwhile they have a ton of it elsewhere…mostly in the western part of the country.

Beautiful picture of fresh powder at @AZSnowbowl. They have a base of 103". WOW! @fox32news pic.twitter.com/bksUCbosfc — Bill Bellis FOX 32 (@BillBellis) January 26, 2017

The Sierras have been buried!

As spring comes…and that snow starts melting…hopefully nice a slow…that is some 10-30″ of water waiting to be released into the reservoirs/creeks/lakes/ponds etc.

Overall good news…unfortunately though for over 102 MILLION trees in the state…it’s too late.

That is potential fuel waiting for a fire to set things off again despite the flooding moisture received so far this winter out there.

Another piece of good news though…is that the drought has really been beaten back…A LOT…in the last couple of months…

It seems these days…droughts end with floods…we saw it in OK/TX a couple of years ago…and now again in CA.

OK that’s it for today…no significant storms are expected locally for another 7-9 days or so…

Our feature photo comes from Tammy Grimmet in La Cygne, KS from a couple of weekends ago…and the ice that was worse down there.

Joe