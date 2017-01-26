KU coach Bill Self says there’s no evidence to suspend players listed as witnesses in dorm rape case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Coach Bill Self answered questions Thursday afternoon about his Kansas University basketball players who have been named as potential witnesses in a rape investigation inside their dormitory.

Police confirmed to FOX 4 that they are investigating the reported rape of a 16-year-old girl at McCarthy Hall during the overnight hours between December 17th and 18th. Thirty-eight students live at McCarthy Hall, including the KU men's basketball team. Police would not tell FOX 4 about the suspect, only that the 16-year-old alleged victim knew him and that she was visiting people who live at the dormitory.

After losing to West Virginia Tuesday night 85-69, Self admitted the investigation has been a distraction.

"There's no question. It's not a distraction. It's a major distraction. Certainly, most importantly, I think sometimes in general when you talk about distractions you look at how it affects us, but more importantly there's an obvious very serious alleged allegation that has been made. So, that trumps figuring out how to guard Monk or Fox, to be real candid with you. So, sure it's been a distraction and one that we'll deal with and our players will deal with," said Self.

Even though Self mentioned Kentucky guards De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk and admitted a distraction in Tuesday night's loss, Self said they'd figure it out for Saturday's game against Kentucky.

"There's no question that it's been something that has been thought about quite a bit. that has been a distraction but certainly has become much more of one in the last 48 hours," Self said. "I'm a little bit uncertain of how we'll respond, to be quite candid. I know that there are some people who aren't real happy right now, that I'm sure will use the basketball court as a way to get away from the distraction. How we're going to respond, I don't know if I have an answer for that. I know that our guys will be excited to play. I know that this will not be an excuse if we don't play well and it won't be a motivating factor if we do play well. It's going to be a situation that our guys are going to have to use the basketball court as a way to kind of bond together rather than to be talked about."

Self explained to reporters that he didn't know exactly what 'being a witness' in a rape investigation meant and that right now, he has no information that would warrant any players be suspended, although he said he will certainly 'act on it if any information is given to us in the future that would warrant such action.'

The possible charges listed in the police report include forcible rape, contributing to a child's misconduct, furnishing alcohol to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia. The police report lists five current KU players as witnesses. They include: Frank Mason, Mitch Lightfoot, Josh Jackson, Lagerald Vick and Tucker Vang. The suspect has not been arrested or charged. The police chief would not confirm whether the suspect is a student or even lived in McCarthy Hall.

"We have been told that some of our players are potential witnesses," Self said. "Sometimes-- and I'm probably speaking out of turn a little bit because I'm not a thesaurus and know the definition of all words but 'witness' can carry a pretty broad definition on what that is and certainly that there's some players listed that are potential witnesses to a situation, which could mean anything that happened before, during after, whether you're an eyewitness or not of an alleged incident. So, I feel that... I mean I know positively that that has occurred. I know positively that we've been given zero information that would warrant suspensions or anything like that that's connected to our players at this point in time."

The Kansas Athletic Department learned of the investigation on December 18, but the investigation into the rape did not become public until this week. A reporter asked Self about the delay in supplying information.

The reporter asked: "Was there ever any discussion about getting out 'in front of this' around December 18 or before this week so there wasn't any perception of possibly holding information back?"

Self's answer was clear.

"Nobody's holding information. I don't know where you're going. But I don't like it. There's nobody withholding information at all. If you wanted to discuss how it's being handled go to the Lawrence Police Dept. That's not our responsibility to report everything that the Lawrence Police Dept does and it's not their responsibility, I don't think to report it because they have certain things they have to do to certainly follow their protocol, so no. Nobody's hiding behind this at all and I kind of resent the fact that you would even hint at that," said Self.