Many in KC area suffering from stomach bug (norovirus)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Doctors in the Kansas City-metro are treating a lot of people for norovirus symptoms. It typically starts with severe cramps, vomiting and a high fever. Dehydration and weight loss usually follow.

“Norovirus is quite contagious actually, spread by hand contact, touching objects that haven’t been cleaned, but there’s evidence of airborne spreading,too from people who vomit a lot… so it can be spread several different ways,” explained Dr. Todd Frisco, St Luke’s family physician.

Treating norovirus is frustrating because you have to wait it out. Symptoms typically last 48 to 72 hours. Dehydration is the greatest danger of it. Doctors recommend drinking a lot of water.