× Police on scene of standoff with suspect woman says held her against her will

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police tell FOX 4 they are on the scene of a standoff Thursday morning with a suspect who reportedly held a female against her will.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 12:02 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to contact the disturbing parties at the home, but the suspect refused to exit.

Police say the woman was able to escape the home, but the suspect is still believed to be inside.

The standoff began at 7:35 a.m.

