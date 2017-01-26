Mattie Rhodes Center says members of local Hispanic community want specifics on President Trump’s immigration plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- President Donald Trump's immigration plan is raising concerns among local Hispanic communities, the president signed an executive order on Wednesday to direct the feds to begin plans for a border wall between the United States and Mexico.

John Fierro with the Mattie Rhodes Center says the Hispanic community is nervous and anxious because they feel the president's plan isn't clear about exactly who he wants to deport.

Fierro says U.S. congressman Emmanuel Cleaver is expected to hold a forum on Feb. 4 so people can get more information about the plan.

Fierro says the best way to calm fears is to present a plan with clearer rules.

“We started early on getting feedback from our own social workers saying that participants were just worried in terms of am I going to be deported, is somebody going to come knock on my door,” Fierro said.