Shawnee police share tips to protect homeowners from intruders

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Shawnee police say if you want to keep crime out of your neighborhood - get to work now. They passed along important information to help residents keep their families safe. Some of these preventive tips could potentially save lives and keep intruders out of your home. Many came to ask questions at a Wednesday night seminar.

They learned the best way to use deadbolts, having your doors reinforced, and putting your lights on a timer when you're away. Police say while the tips seem basic, they`re ones you can`t stress enough, especially in an area where felony crime isn`t high.

“I think a lot of it is just awareness. There`s a lot of people unfortunately in Shawnee, and really in this area, that we don`t experience a lot of serious felony type of crimes and sometimes that awareness isn`t quite what it should be,” said Master Patrol Officer Roman Madrigal.

Overall there hasn`t been a rise in crimes in the city and police hope these tips will help keep it the crime rate low. However, officers have seen an increase in people leaving their garage doors open, which can lead to car theft, burglary, or worse.

It`s among the top four tips police gave Wednesday, which also included locking your doors, being aware, and calling the police if you see something suspicious.