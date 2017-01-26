Take part in a night all about fashion, fun and helping local children with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Saturday local athletes are letting the spotlight shine on metro kids with disabilities, and it's all to benefit the YMCA Challenger Program.

In preview of the 10th annual YMCA Challenge Your Fashion event Comets defender Brian Harris, Royals broadcaster Rex Hudler and Rex's son, Cade, visited the FOX 4 morning show. All three practiced modeling and shared why they enjoy being a part of the event.

The event is Saturday, Jan. 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Marriott downtown. Tickets are still available.