Told she may not live to 10, local girl defies odds and is now being recognized for her inspiring lifestyle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- At the age of three, Ryleigh Patience was diagnosed with a rare disease called Hurler's Syndrome and told she may not live to be 10. She's now 12 years old, and despite her physical challenges, she's beating the odds and inspiring everyone she meets.

The young girl will also be honored with the 2017 Children's Mercy Youth Sports Girl Award at the Win for KC celebration.

Ryleigh and her mother, Aimee, visited the FOX 4 morning show to share what it feels like to be recognized for their impact in sports. They also shared more on their special relationship with the softball team at the University of Missouri. She is not just their bat girl or cheerleader, but players and coaches alike will say Ryleigh is a part of the team.

The Women's Sports Awards celebration is Wednesday, Feb. 1. It starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Kansas City Convention Center.