OLATHE, Kan. — A female pedestrian is recovering after she was hit by a vehicle Thursday.

Police say the woman, who is in her late 50s, was walking westbound on Mulberry around 6:38 a.m. when a vehicle traveling southbound on Chestnut hit her.

According to the Olathe Police Department, the woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The driver remained on scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates that speed was not a factor.