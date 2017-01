Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hundreds of trained volunteers will take to the streets Thursday to work with the homeless in the metro as part of the the 2017 annual homeless count.

The survey is federally mandated each year.

The volunteers reach out to people who are homeless, some living on the streets, and others who live in shelters.

They do this to better understand the homeless problem and to try and improve living conditions and sometimes intervene.