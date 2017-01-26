× Water main break causes WB 95th Street just west of Nall to shut down

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Crews are on the scene of a water main break at 95th and Nall Thursday morning.

Mandy Cawby with WaterOne says the break was reported around 4 a.m.

The break caused the pavement to buckle.

About 20 customers will be without water from Nall to Lamar on 95th Street for the morning while crews make repairs. Those without water include a mixture of homes and businesses.

Westbound 95th Street west of Nall was also closed while crews made repairs. Drivers can still go north and south across Nall. They can also go east across 95th Street, but they cannot go west on 95th.