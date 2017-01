× Traffic along WB I-70 east of Tonganoxie reduced to one lane due to fatal crash

TONGANOXIE, Kan. — One person is dead following a crash east of Tonganoxie Thursday.

The crash occurred along westbound I-70 at mile marker 209 around 10:42 a.m.

Traffic along westbound I-70 has been reduced to one lane while crews work to clear the scene.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes and if traveling on I-70 is unavoidable.