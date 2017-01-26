With refugee restrictions expected, Muslims in the metro wait to see impact of executive orders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Metro Muslim families are in fear.

President Donald Trump, still in his first week in the Oval Office, is expected to sign executive orders which will restrict refugees from seven nations, all of which have strong ties to the Muslim faith.

"You've gotta be open-minded. Education will set you free," Heba Ahmed told FOX 4 News on Thursday.

Ahmed, who was born in Egypt, says the president hasn't thought this issue through. Ahmed's family hails from northern Somalia, but departed that war-torn region just before her birth. Her family lived in Cairo, Egypt for several years before leaving for Kansas City.

"My family has seen death," Ahmed said.

The Muslim faith means everything to Ahmed's family, She says the president's intentions are thinly-veiled racism. She still has loved ones living in Somalia, which is one of the seven nations that could be at the center of President Trump's focus.

"He focused specifically on Muslims, so it is discrimination," Ahmed said.

Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Sudan and Yemen are the other nations said to be involved in the president's plan. All seven of those nations have also been tied to international terrorist activity.

"People who want violence create that. It has nothing to do with their background. Definitely nothing to do with their belief. I think that's just people trying to make their own belief," Ahmed said.

Hilary Cohen Singer, executive director of Kansas City's Jewish Vocational Services, is tasked with helping refugees find employment and a way of life as they seek U.S. citizenship.

"(Refugees) are coming from, most likely, a refugee camp," Singer said.

"Not being able to settle in the United States would deprive thousands and thousands of people of the opportunity to have freedom and justice and to make something of their lives."

Ahmed made the most of her American citizenship, which she was granted in 2004. She holds a master's degree from Missouri Western, and works for Jewish Vocational Services.

"(Trump) needs to sit and review what he's doing. There's a lot of Americans overseas. This might be a problem for them too."

President Trump is expected to sign those executive orders soon in cooperation with the Department of Homeland Security.