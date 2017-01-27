A look at the memorial designed to honor the life of Yordano Ventura

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Royals fans will have heavy hearts as they head to FanFest Friday and Saturday.

The Royals have something special planned to honor former pitcher Yordano Ventura, who died in a car accident last weekend.

There will be a moment of silence each day and players have special ceremony Friday morning before fans start rolling into Bartle Hall.

There will also be a memorial that features a regulation-size pitcher's mound with Ventura’s picture and highlights running. There will be a signature wall fans can sign, as well.

"To see the mound and the 30 that is written on it and some of these pictures of him in action, that, we felt like, would be important for people because then they are participating in this kind of mourning process that has happened all week long," Toby Cook with the Royals said.

Check out the video below for an extended look at the memorial.

The Royals will continue to honor Ventura by wearing black patches with the number 30 during the 2017 season. The special jerseys will make their debut Friday at FanFest.

"They wouldn't normally all be together this weekend, and they're all together this weekend in Kansas City," Cook said. "They can mourn together. We're giving them an opportunity to attend a private celebration of life for Yordano Ventura before FanFest even starts, and I think it's going to be important to them."