As business booms in Basehor, new donut shop prepares to delight customers and roll in the dough

BASEHOR, Kan. -- A new business in Basehor, Kan., will be rolling in the dough when they open their doors Friday.

Daylight Coffee and Donuts is about 30 minutes west of Kansas City, and it's the latest in a surge of new businesses, in a brand new strip mall in Basehor.

Andrew Cameron, who opened Donutology in Westport, is behind the new business bringing sweet treats to the town. This is his seventh location.

Since 2000 Basehor's population has increased by more than 120-percent and recent job growth is positive--growing by nearly 2-percent.

The city has more businesses with 10 or fewer employees, which shows the entrepreneurship atmosphere.