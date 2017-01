Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX 4's Abby Eden was honored on Friday. The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City gave her the "Role Model of the Year" award.

The club presents the award to a person who maintains a high-profile in the community and serves as a positive example for youth.

Travis Kelce, Alex Gordon, Mayor Sly James and Congressman Emanuel Cleaver have been honored in recent years.

She's also the second FOX 4 employee to receive the award. Phil Witt is a past winner.