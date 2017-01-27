Family of missing Lenexa man plans to organize search party, asks public for any clues about disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. – Police are investigating the disappearance of a father of two. Randy W. Potter, 53, has been missing since Tuesday, January 17th. Family said the veteran left his home to head to work around 7 a.m. that day but he never showed up.

“I called my dad and it went to voicemail,” said Matthew Potter, Randy Potter’s son.

Police said Potter was driving a white 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Kansas plates: 959-GXP. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 195 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Family said he doesn’t take any medications.

“Try to remember, try to remember if you’ve seen this man, try to remember, you know, if you’ve seen the truck or anything.”

Family said Potter had been at home for several days with his son because they were both sick. Matthew Potter said everything was normal.

“All week we were just hanging out, having a good time, relaxing, watching TV,” Matthew Potter said.

Then, Potter’s family said Monday night he laid out his clothes for work the next morning. Early Tuesday morning Matthew said he heard his dad feed the family dog before he left. He said he presumed his dad headed to work as normal.

Carolina Potter, Potter’s wife of 25 years, said her husband’s work clothes he laid out are still at home and he never put them on. She said she believes he left the house in pajamas and slippers, which she said isn’t like him at all.

“It just doesn’t add up,” she said.

Potter’s family said they want to organize a search effort for him this weekend. If you would like to volunteer the family said you can send an e-mail to: searchingforrandypotter@gmail.com. If you have any information, call police at (913)-477-7300.