× Man dies after wheel detaches from trailer, crosses median and hits his windshield in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 67-year-old Kansas City man died Thursday when a wheel came loose from a trailer being towed by a pickup, hit his vehicle and caused him to crash.

The online crash report says Michael J. Skali was headed south on I-435 near I-35 around 11:30 a.m. when a wheel broke loose from a trailer being towed by a pickup heading north on I-435. That wheel flew up into the air, crossed the median and struck the driver side windshield of Skali’s Chrysler Town and County.

The impact caused Skali to run off the left side of the road and into a concrete barrier. He died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.