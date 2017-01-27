× New survey reveals the most outrageous excuses employers have heard from late employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just admit it. We’ve all been late for work.

A new survey from Career Builder shows the wide range of excuses we all use.

The survey showed one in four workers admitted to being late to work at least once a month.

It showed 49-percent blamed traffic, and 32-percent said they overslept.

They also asked employers for some of the most outrageous excuses they’ve heard. Those include:

I forgot it wasn’t the weekend.

I put petroleum jelly in my eyes.

I had to watch a soccer game that was being played in Europe.

I thought Flag Day was a legal holiday.

My pet turtle needed to visit the exotic animal clinic.

The wind blew the deck off my house.

I overslept because my kids changed all the clocks in the house.

I was cornered by a moose.

My mother locked me in the closet.

The pizza I ordered was late being delivered, and I had to be home to accept/pay for it.

The sunrise was so beautiful that I had to stop and take it in.

My mother-in-law wouldn’t stop talking.

My dad offered to make me a grilled cheese sandwich, and I couldn’t say no.

Share your go-to excuse on our Facebook page.