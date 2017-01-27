New survey reveals the most outrageous excuses employers have heard from late employees
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just admit it. We’ve all been late for work.
A new survey from Career Builder shows the wide range of excuses we all use.
The survey showed one in four workers admitted to being late to work at least once a month.
It showed 49-percent blamed traffic, and 32-percent said they overslept.
They also asked employers for some of the most outrageous excuses they’ve heard. Those include:
- I forgot it wasn’t the weekend.
- I put petroleum jelly in my eyes.
- I had to watch a soccer game that was being played in Europe.
- I thought Flag Day was a legal holiday.
- My pet turtle needed to visit the exotic animal clinic.
- The wind blew the deck off my house.
- I overslept because my kids changed all the clocks in the house.
- I was cornered by a moose.
- My mother locked me in the closet.
- The pizza I ordered was late being delivered, and I had to be home to accept/pay for it.
- The sunrise was so beautiful that I had to stop and take it in.
- My mother-in-law wouldn’t stop talking.
- My dad offered to make me a grilled cheese sandwich, and I couldn’t say no.
