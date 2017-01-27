Overland Park police searching for missing mom and twin daughters missing for nearly a week

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police are searching for twin sisters and their mother who haven’t been seen since Monday, Jan. 23.

Police say Isabella A. and Sophia L. Franklin, both 4 years old, are about 3 feet 5 inches tall and have brown hair.

They are believed to be with their mother Abigail J. Tipton. Their mother is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 167 pounds. Police say she has green eyes and black hair.

“The focus is on the welfare of the two children in her custody,” the Overland Park Police Department said on their Facebook page.

Abigail and her daughters were last seen Monday, Jan. 23 around 11:30 a.m. in Overland Park, Kan.

Police say they do not suspect foul play.

Abigail could be driving a 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan displaying Kansas tag 477 JPF.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8768 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.