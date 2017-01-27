Popcorn Bag movie reviews: A Dog’s Purpose, Resident Evil and Paterson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "A Dog's Purpose" a mutt? How about "Resident Evil" and "Paterson?" FOX 4's Russ Simmons and Shawn Edwards reveal their thoughts in this week's Popcorn Bag movie reviews.

1) A DOG'S PURPOSE (PG)

Universal

RUSS

Who would have thought that the most controversial movie in theaters today would be about puppy dogs? “A Dog’s Purpose” has come under scrutiny because of a leaked video that suggests that a dog might have been treated inhumanely during the making of the film. The movie, however, is all about humanity’s love of canines. An adorable pooch is reincarnated multiple times until he ultimately discovers his reason for living. Its shamelessly manipulative, corny and mawkish. But if you’re a dog lover, it just might have you reaching for the tissues.

SHAWN says,”Controversy aside, the film's message has more heart than the actual movie. Slightly better than your standard issue dog movie.”

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER(R)

Screen Gems

RUSS

I didn't screen, Shawn has KC exclusive review

SHAWN says the final installment of "Resident Evil" falls right in line with the previous four movies. If you are a fan you don't mind that it's loud, a bit mawkish and dumb. And if you really think this is the final chapter then I have a bridge I'd like to sale you.

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

3) PATERSON (R)

Bleeker Street/Amazon

RUSS

“Paterson,” the latest movie from eccentric filmmaker Jim Jarmusch, is perfectly in keeping with his low-key, offbeat sensibilities. Adam Driver plays a New Jersey bus driver who is also a poet. Over a period of a week, we observe his life as he drives his route, writes his poems and interacts with his wife, passengers, co-workers and patrons at his favorite bar. Driver is terrific in this deliberately paced slice of life that is as much a tone poem as a film. Jarmusch fans will be in heaven. For others, watching “Paterson” could feel like watching paint dry.

SHAWN says "Patterson" is brilliant. Orgignal genius and Adam Driver delivers one of the all-time most underrated performances ever.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

4) GOLD (R)

TWC-Dimension

RUSS

With all of the compelling elements in its remarkable true story, “Gold,” should have been another “Social Network” or “The Big Short.” Sadly, it doesn’t live up to that promise. Matthew McConaughey stars as an unlucky small-time prospector who enlists a geologist to help locate gold in the jungles of Indonesia. Their fortunes take a turn when they locate a promising vein and raise millions to extract it. But will they be able to keep their money when powerful entities move in?

McConaughey goes all out, going fat and bald, but the movie’s jagged structure prevents it from creating an emotional punch.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

