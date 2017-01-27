Royals Charities announce fund dedicated in Yordano Ventura’s memory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Royals Charities announced the establishment of the ACE 30 Memorial Fund on Friday, dedicated to the late Yordano Ventura. The fund will benefit youth baseball projects in his native Dominican Republic.

In early January, Ventura helped break ground on Royals Charities first international baseball field in the Dominican Republic, and had established a reputation for giving back to charity and making time for kids.

Ventura spent time in the offseason in his hometown of Las Terrenas, and stayed connected to Liga Kelly, a baseball program he played in during his youth. He also served as co-chair of the Royals Baseball Equipment Drive, which provides money and equipment for young baseball and softball players in the metro.

To donate, you can visit this link, or send donations to:

Royals Charities

Attn: ACE 30 Memorial Fund

1 Royals Way

Kansas City, MO 64129