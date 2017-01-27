Smell of smoke wakes up two men, allows them to escape fire at their home safely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two people who were sleeping when their home caught on fire early Friday morning are safe, and firefighters have put a stop to the flames.

Firefighters arrived at the home near 68th and Oak around 4:30 a.m.

Four men lived in the home. Two were inside when the house caught on fire, but they were able to get out safely. The other two residents were out of town. The two who were inside said they were asleep when the fire broke out, but the smell of smoke woke them up.

The men said they walked to the back of the house where they noticed the back porch and awning were on fire.

As of 6:14 a.m. firefighters had cleared the scene, but fire investigators and Missouri Gas and Energy remained on the scene.