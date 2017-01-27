Stroud’s secrets to frying up delicious pork chops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Frying pork chops can be done in just a few easy steps. Chief chicken cook at Stroud's, Lane Dougherty, visited FOX 4 to show just how simple the process is.

Stroud's has four locations in the metro: Fairway, Overland Park, Kansas City and Independence.

Fried Chop Special

Ingredients:

Stroud's uses a 5.5oz French cut chop but say any chop will do

6.25 Flour

1 cup Kosher Salt

¼ cup Black Pepper

Egg Wash

1 egg beaten slightly

2 cups of milk [Ingredient]

Directions:

Prep your egg wash and flour mix well then dip your chop in the flour mix cover completely then dip in egg wash repeat this steps one more time add to frying oil at 350 cook for 6 minutes on each side.

