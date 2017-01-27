Trio of investigations ongoing at KU dorm that houses men’s basketball players

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- University of Kansas Campus Police issued a "Notice to Appear" to a suspect in a drug paraphernalia case at McCarthy Hall. Police found the items, they say, while investigating a reported rape in the dorm.

There are three different police reports of incidents being investigated by the KU Campus Police, all of them at McCarthy Hall, and all of them dated December 17, 2016. McCarthy Hall is an all-male dorm where about half of the residents are KU basketball players.

One of the police reports has the incident description listed as "runaway." No age is reported.

Another police report for the same date and location includes multiple offenses, including a reported rape, contributing to a child's misconduct and furnishing alcohol to a minor. The victim listed in that report is 16 years old.

There is a third report for the drug paraphernalia case, which was closed January 25. Police say a citation was issued in that case and is pending int he Lawrence Municipal Court. KU Police will not release suspect information or the court date assigned to the suspect.

January 26, men's basketball Coach Bill Self announced that Carlton Bragg was indefinitely suspended from the team for violating team rules. Self stressed that the suspension is not related to the reported rape of the 16-year-old girl.