Vehicle still running after occupants bail strikes police car, injures KCMO officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police officer sustained a minor injury Friday when a suspect vehicle collided with a police vehicle.

Police say around 11:30 a.m. officers tried to stop a vehicle with a wanted person near 56th and Euclid, but police say the vehicle refused to stop.

Sergeant Kari Thompson with the Kansas City Police Depart says three people bailed from the vehicle near 59th and Euclid as the vehicle was still running.

Police say the vehicle then struck a police vehicle.

All three individuals were taken into custody, including the wanted subject.