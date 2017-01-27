Wife of man killed when wheel crashed into his windshield says he was supposed to have the day off work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The wife of a 67-year-old Kansas City man who died in a traffic crash Thursday tells FOX 4 her husband was supposed to be off work when the crash that claimed his life occurred.

Michael J. Skali died Thursday when a wheel came loose from a trailer being towed by a pickup heading in the opposite direction along I-435, hit his vehicle and caused him to crash. The impact caused Michael to run off the left side of the road and into a concrete barrier. He died at the scene.

His wife of 43 years, Sylvia, tells FOX 4 Michael was retired but worked part-time for Enterprise Rent-A-Car. She says Michael was transporting a car at the time of the crash.

"I’m thinking probably coming from the airport, but he was in an Enterprise car," Sylvia said.

His wife also says Michael had asked on Wednesday to take one of his personal days Thursday, but they asked him to come in because they had some special things they were working on and needed some extra people.

"It must have been what God wanted," she said with tears running down her cheeks.

She says together they loved to play Backgammon and were very involved in their church.

The driver of the pickup truck pulling the trailer was not hurt.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

Collin Strossberg with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says it's still under investigation whether charges will be filed.