Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Close friends and teammates of Yordano Ventura attended a private ceremony for him Friday morning before FanFest. As it should be, there were lots of smiles and hugs among the tears, as they remembered #30.

News reporters and photographers were not invited for this ceremony and respectfully waited where they were assigned until the end of the service.

Watch the video in the player above, as Ventura's 'Kansas City Royals' family came together to remember their Ace pitcher.