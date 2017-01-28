BREAKING: Hundreds descend on JFK airport in protest of Trump’s ban on refugees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Hundreds have descended on John F. Kennedy airport in New York City to protest following the detainment of 12 refugees Saturday under President Trump's recent executive order.

Trump's order bans refugees from certain countries the administration views as terror-prone from entering the United States.

More than 300 demonstrators gathered carrying signs reading "No ban, No wall" and "Refugees welcome" in front of one of an area for international arrivals.

Two refugees from Iraq with ties to U.S. military that were detained at JFK have filed lawsuits against Trump and the federal government.

