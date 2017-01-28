FanFest pays tribute to Yordano Ventura as Royals face a future without him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Royals fans paid their final respects to pitcher Yordano Ventura Saturday at FanFest.

Many continued to bring mementos to a growing tribute there. After Ventura's death in a car accident in the Dominican Republic last weekend, the tone of FanFest was notably more somber, and an entire room was built in Ventura's memory.

As the Royals look to Spring Training in February, the question now is, what's next?

There is a growing pile of cards, balls, bats, art, event World Series ticket stubs left by fans in memory of their fiery right-handed Ace.

The team is still discussing exactly what they will do with the items. Some will go to the Ventura family, some to the Royals Hall of Fame, and some to display at the K and maybe at the Dominican Republic stadium where Ventura got his start.

In the wake of FanFest, the team is also talking about tributes during Spring Training and on Opening Day.

Mike Moustakas talked about his favorite memories of Yordano, as well as his readiness to play in the upcoming season.

Moustakas missed almost all of last season with a torn ACL.

Here is one decision that has been made: The Royals will not capitalize on the death of one of their own. That means, for the immediate future, there will be absolutely nothing for sale by the Royals with Ventura's name or likeness on it.

The players will wear jerseys with a patch that says ACE 30, but it will not be available for fans to purchase.

The team has also started a memorial fund. Money raised will improve and maintain baseball fields in the Dominican Republic.

If you are interested in donating, you can do so at the Royals website.