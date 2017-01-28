Friends remember Harrisonville teen killed in late night house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. -- Hours after her death, a memorial went up for Saylor Johnson, the 16-year-old Harrisonville girl killed in a house fire early Saturday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and several fire departments responded to a house fire in the 17000 block of E. 278th St. in Harrisonville just around 12:15 a.m. Saturday. Fire crews found Saylor deceased inside the home shortly after arriving.

Saylor's friends planned to spend time with her this weekend, but instead found themselves coming to terms with her death, and making sure she's not forgotten.

"I was with her mom this morning. She said, 'I don't even want to go to the house. I don't want to see anything. You know, my daughter died there.' And so I was like, 'then I'm going to get everyone and we're going to go get something and we're going to make sure it's decorated and it's pretty," said a friend.

Friends spoke of Saylor's kindness and her generosity. They remembered her quirks, and what an inspiration she was to her peers.

"She meant a lot to us, and a lot to the school, and a lot to the teachers."

Friends said this is the third death for Harrisonville High School. They can't believe that this time, it's one of their best friends.

Saylor's mother and step father were at the home when the fire broke out. They managed to escape, but had to be transported to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators still aren't sure what caused the fire, but said that it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.