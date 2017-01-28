One dead, one wounded in shooting at 29th & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after two people were shot early Saturday near 29th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 4:23 a.m. Upon arrival, they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One male victim, believed to be in his 20s, was declared dead at the scene.

One female victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.