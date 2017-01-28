Protests emerge at airports across US against Trump’s ban on refugees

Protesters gathered at airports cross the United States on Saturday to complain about President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, with more protests scheduled for Sunday.

This was the second weekend of demonstrations, with more than 1 million people coming out last weekend for the Women’s March.

A large crowd massed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to protest the detention of two Iraqis who were later released.

“Mr. President, look at us,” said US Rep. Nydia Velazquez, a New York Democrat. “This is America. What you have done is shameful. It’s un-American. And it’s created so much confusion, not only among working families and families in America, but also it’s creating confusion with the people that are working in homeland security.”

The protesters gathered in Terminal 4 at JFK and carried signs reading, “We are all immigrants!” and “No ban! No wall!”

Several New York officials showed support for the protests.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to reverse an earlier decision to restrict passage aboard the JFK Airport AirTrain to ticketed passengers and airport employees only. He also instructed state police and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to assist with security and transportation for protesters.

“The people of New York will have their voices heard,” Cuomo said.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted: “What’s happening at JFK is shameful. @NYCImmigrants Affairs Commissioner Nisha Agarwal is on the ground now working to help.”

One of the detained men, Hameed Khalid Darweesh, was released early Saturday afternoon. He worked with the US government for 10 years after the United States invaded Iraq.

The other detained man, Haider Sameer Abdulkaleq Alshawi, had been granted a visa to join his wife, who worked for a US contractor in Iraq, and son, both of whom already live in the United States as refugees. Alshawi was released later Saturday.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, another Democrat from New York, said 10 other travelers were detained, but their status was unclear Saturday night.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe joined protesters at Dulles International Airport outside Washington.

Protesters at Dulles International Airport rally against President Trump's executive order barring #refugees #Muslim pic.twitter.com/B5yDMSaDPI — Nael Shami (@NaelShamiNL) January 29, 2017

“This executive order is antithetical to the values that make America great, and it will make our country less safe,” he said in a statement.

A group of community activists, attorneys and others gathered at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

Protests also took place at Newark International Airport in New Jersey; San Francisco; Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; and Dallas.

Dear everyone RTing my earlier estimates about 400-500 people protesting Trump's #MuslimBan @ SFO: cop just told me ~1,500 people turned out pic.twitter.com/g4J6BQrrGu — Priya Anand (@Priyasideas) January 29, 2017

VIDEO: Massive protest against #MuslimBan at Chicago O'Hare airport. "Let them in" pic.twitter.com/pNyOvx5UDK — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) January 29, 2017

Flash protest at PDX has grown to about 150. Very peaceful, walking through lobby and loading areas. No delays. #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/ObgZ8R78Td — Chris Liedle (@chrisliedle) January 29, 2017

Watch on #Periscope: denver airport trump protest https://t.co/W2oVcs4dKw — Periscope TV (@periscopetv) January 29, 2017

Protests are scheduled Sunday in Orlando, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Seattle, Washington and Chicago, mostly at airports.