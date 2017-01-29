2nd body found by groups searching for missing woman Jessica Runions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Groups searching for missing woman Jessica Runions have discovered another body, although not related to Runions' case.

This is the second body searchers of Runions have found, after they came across the body of 21-year-old Brandon Herring, who had been missing since November. Investigators have ruled Herring's death a homicide.

The most recent discovery came on Saturday when searchers found the body of a man near 53rd and Brighton Avenue, right next to the Blue River north of the zoo.

Police have called it a suspicious death, but not a homicide.

That victim has not yet been identified.