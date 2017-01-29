Mayor Sly James speaks to protesters at KC airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Outside the White House and at airports across the country, protests emerged railing against Trump's recent executive order on immigration.

Trump signed an executive order on Friday which bars refugees, permanent residents, and visa holders from seven Muslim-majority countries (Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen) from entering the United States for the next 90 days and suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Kansas City International Airport around 2 p.m. Sunday and rallied until about 5:30 p.m. at Terminal C.

The bulk of those protesters stayed outside, along the terminal roadway, carrying signs and chanting slogans, and cheered as drivers honked in support.

"Our nation is built on the basis that refugees are always welcome. Refugees built our nation and if you are not Native American, you are based in a refugee heritage," one protester said.

Mayor Sly James, who was arriving on a flight from Washington D.C., met with protesters and spoke to the crowd.

"We're not afraid of people coming in. We're not afraid of immigrants. We're not afraid of the poor. We're not afraid of Muslims. We're not afraid of women. We're not afraid of anybody because Kansas City is where it's at, and the people here are the best in the country," James said.

James encouraged them to continue spreading their message. He said it was a good sight to see as he arrives back in KC.

"I'm glad that they're here making their voices heard on something like this. It's an issue across the country. This is exactly what we should be doing when there are policies that don't make sense and that do not accurately reflect who we are, who this country is," James said.

The demonstration remained peaceful, although a few dozen protesters at one point did enter the building and marched. A group of police officers lined up to stop them, which resulted in a small scuffle. No one was arrested or injured.

Some of those protesters inside the airport were chanting at police with anti-police slogans, rather than focusing on immigration policies, but the other demonstrators encouraged them to come back outside and follow the rules.