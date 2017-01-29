Police ID man killed in Raytown parking lot shooting

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police are investigating the shooting death of a Kansas City man in a parking lot Saturday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot in the 6600 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard around 11:20 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was identified on Sunday as Dominique D. Byers, 23, of Kansas City.

Police have not made any arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.