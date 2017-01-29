Protest planned at KCI as demonstrators rally against Trump’s ban on refugees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As more and more airports across the country see protesters rally against President Trump’s refugee ban, organizers in Kansas City have joined the ranks.

A protest is planned at Kansas City International for Sunday afternoon, after demonstrators gathered at multiple airports Saturday evening.

A Facebook Group called Kansas City MCI Protest: Muslim Ban plans a protest at Terminal C from 2 to 5:30 p.m.

The event shows more than 500 people planning to attend.

Trump’s executive order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries (Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen) from entering the United States for the next 90 days and suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

Protesters converged on John F. Kennedy Airport in New York after several refugees from Iraq were detained despite already having acquired visas.

At least two of those refugees had worked as interpreters for the U.S. military in Iraq, and said they had been targeted in their home country for supporting U.S. troops.

Those refugees were eventually released, but many more remain detained.

A federal judge in New York blocked part of Trump’s controversial executive order on immigration Saturday night, ruling that authorities could not remove individuals from those seven countries who had arrived in US airports after the order had been issued.

The White House, however, maintained Sunday that the ruling does not undercut the executive order

US Judge Ann M. Donnelly held that the petitioners had a “strong likelihood of success” in establishing that their removal “violates their rights to Due Process and Equal Protection guaranteed by the United States Constitution.”

Donnelly, who was appointed to the bench by President Barack Obama, sits on the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

A White House spokesperson defended the order Sunday, saying: “It is the right and duty of the President to do everything in his legal and constitutional power to protect the American people.”

“Saturday’s ruling does not undercut the President’s executive order. All stopped visas will remain stopped. All halted admissions will remain halted. All restricted travel will remain prohibited. The executive order is a vital action toward strengthening America’s borders, and therefore sovereignty. The order remains in place,” the spokesperson said.