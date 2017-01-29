Protesters gather at KCI in opposition of President Trump’s executive order on immigration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A large crowd gathered at Kansas City International Airport on Sunday afternoon, standing with signs in their hand to express their outrage over the President Donald Trump’s decision to keep certain travelers out of the United States.

Protesters gathered outside of the entrance for international arrivals at Terminal C, chanting a variety of messages in disapproval of the president’s executive actions that ban citizens from seven countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days, and stops refugee entry for the next four months.

Pictures from protest that’s underway at MCI right now pic.twitter.com/pe79aI5Gi8 — Molly Balkenbush (@MollyFox4KC) January 29, 2017

FOX 4’s Molly Balkenbush spoke with some of those protesters who explained their reasons for attending in her Facebook Live video:

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt issued this statement on Sunday regarding the president’s order:

“The President is doing something that people have seen too little of in recent years. He is doing what he told the American people he would do. I would not support a travel ban on Muslims; I do support increased vetting on people applying to travel from countries with extensive terrorist ties or activity. These seven countries meet that standard. Our top priority should be to keep Americans safe.”

Kansas Congressman Kevin Yoder provided this statement:

“We must be both a compassionate nation and a nation that keeps its citizens safe and we must find common ground to achieve both missions. Reforming and strengthening our vetting system is necessary and important step to continuing the long legacy of refugees coming to America. The President should have our nation’s support to carry out his mission to protect our nation’s borders, but he must do so without unnecessarily burdening lawful entrants into the United States or discriminating against specific religions.

It’s clear the order is being interpreted too broadly to block valid visas and green card holders. While a temporary pause in new admissions is appropriate – the President should work with Congress to come up with clear procedures to ensure that our refugee program can continue in the safest manner possible.”