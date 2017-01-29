Travis Kelce becomes the NFL’s Salt Bae after TD celebration at Pro Bowl

ORLANDO — Say what you want about Travis Kelce, but he certainly knows how to do two things really well: play football and put on a show.

The Chiefs tight end scored a touchdown to put the AFC up late into the 2nd quarter at the Pro Bowl, but the endzone celebration is what really made the highlight reel.

As the eligible bachelor of Catching Kelce leapt into the endzone, he appeared to hit the Heisman pose in mid-air, and then “seasoned” it with salt.

The gesture was a reference to the popular internet meme Salt Bae, which features a flamboyant Turkish chef as he sprinkles salt on a carved steak.

The meme has come to be used as a nod to doing something with impeccable style and a sense of dramatic flair.

When you can't think of anymore examples so you write "etc" at the end pic.twitter.com/0yL6EsYbT5 — #SaltBae Memes (@SaltBaeMemes) January 27, 2017

As Kelce “salted” the field, Twitter immediately erupted with a frenzy of tweets pointing out the gesture.

Whether you roll your eyes or roll with laughter, you can’t deny that the kid knows how to play to the crowd.

The Chiefs official Twitter account even posted the celebration with the caption “Travis Kelce doing @tkelce things,” which Kelce himself acknowledged.