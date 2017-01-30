800 refugees were supposed to arrive in the US this week, but are now barred

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority nations marks an early defining moment for his presidency and an inflection point in America’s posture toward Islam and the outside world that could resonate in history.

The move, which also temporarily bars refugees from entering the US, ushers in the first clash between Trump’s populist and proudly politically incorrect leadership style and what his critics see as bedrock values that define the nation.

It also represents a pronounced shift in US counter-terrorism tactics and a sharp turn in the debate underpinning national security policy since the 9/11 attacks — how to best keep Americans safe and battle extremism at home and abroad without alienating Muslims in a way that could foster more radicalism.

The head of the U.N. refugee agency estimates that some 20,000 people could have been resettled in the United States during President Donald Trump’s 120-day suspension on admitting refugees.

The office of U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi says he is “deeply worried by the uncertainty” faced by thousands of refugees in the process of being resettled in the U.S.

UNHCR said in a statement Monday that it estimates that 800 refugees were set to travel this week alone, but have been barred from entry following Trump’s executive order signed Friday.

The Geneva-based agency says it came up with the estimate for a total of 20,000 people who might have been resettled during the 120-day suspension based on average monthly figures from the past 15 years.

The United Nations defines refugees as people forced to flee their home country to escape persecution, war or violence. Most people seeking refugee status must first register with the UN, which decides if they qualify.

The United States has historically resettled more refugees than any other country, but the executive order President Donald Trump signed Friday suspended refugee admissions for 120 days. The UN Refugee Agency said Monday more than 800 refugees were supposed to arrive in the US this week, but are now barred. The agency estimated as many as 20,000 might have resettled in the US during the 120-day suspension, based on previous data.

The Syrian refugee program was suspended indefinitely. Trump’s order also lowered from 110,000 to 50,000 the number of refugees that will be allowed into the US this year. This, and the changes to other immigration policies announced in the order, have sparked days of nationwide protest.

However, President Trump’s executive order does have support.

Supporters of the ban point to prior terror attacks and say they want stronger vetting.

“We are just thrilled that President Trump has issued this ban and he’s taking measures to protect us,” said Debbie Meiners, 67, of Jacksonville, Florida. “We really believe in securing our borders and being a nation of safety.

“We love refugees, but we want only those coming here who love us and want to assimilate into our culture and way of life.”

Many of the ban’s proponents say they want to protect their families from something they perceive as a threat.

“We don’t lock our doors before bed because we hate people outside,” Tony Riley wrote on the Facebook page of CNN affiliate WKBW. “We lock them because we love the people inside.”

“Wanting and enforcing a strong immigration policy is not fascism,” Matt Torre wrote on CNN’s Facebook page.

Dotty Rhea, a 68-year-old retiree in Savannah, Tenn., who calls herself part of “average Middle America,” said she saw the dangers of illegal immigration when she lived in South Florida and saw people arriving on boats. Trump’s executive order will make America safer, she said.

“Just as people came way back when and came through Ellis Island — they were vetted,” the Tennessee woman said. “They weren’t just allowed to flood our borders.”

Process includes FBI, Homeland Security

Refugees face a more rigorous process than any other type of traveler coming into the US. The process takes an average of 18 to 24 months, and most of it is conducted outside the US.

• The vetting process involves eight federal agencies, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security; six security databases; five background checks; and three in-person interviews.

• Their fingerprints are collected and screened against the FBI, DHS and Department of Defense databases.

• They go through a “cultural orientation” class and medical check.

• If allowed to come to the US, refugees face another screening before embarking, and another security check at a US airport.

US took 85,000 refugees last year

The UN estimates there are 21.3 million refugees in the world.

Less than 1%, mostly those at highest risk, eventually resettle in a third country — that is, not their home country and not the one to which they fled. Of those, the US takes almost two-thirds.

Turkey hosts the most refugees, 2.8 million.

Since 1975, the US has settled more than 3.3 million refugees fleeing war and persecution. Last year, the US took in 84,994 refugees, most of them women and children. Almost 39,000 were Muslims, the Pew Research Center said, citing data from the State Department’s Refugee Processing Center. About 14% of the refugees admitted to the US last year were Syrians, who face additional scrutiny and vetting.

The US has denied more than 500 Syrian refugee applicants since 2011 because of known or suspected terrorism ties, according the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

Refugees halted after 9/11

Refugees make up about 10% of the roughly 1 million immigrants who gain lawful permanent residency in the US each year, says the Pew Research Center. About six in 10 are Christian, and one in 10 Muslim.

After the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the US stopped most refugee resettlement for about three months to look into security issues.

In previous decades, polls have often shown most Americans object to welcoming refugees, the Pew Research Center reports. For instance, 71% in 1980 opposed Cuban refugees.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10154132120397623&id=66055982622&_rdr