Big changes coming to downtown Shawnee has business owners concerned

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- The city of Shawnee has plans to narrow Nieman Road from four lanes to three, and the plans have some business owners along the stretch concerned.

The project is called "Nieman Now!"

Over the next two years a stretch of Nieman Road from 55th to Shawnee Mission Parkway will narrow from four lanes to three. The change will allow for more green space behind the curb to install a wide recreational trail on one side and wider sidewalk on the other. The project will also include streetscape items like a transit shelter, benches and landscaping.

The City Council approved the design contract in November. It's scheduled for construction in 2018.

Business owners FOX 4 talked to say it's too soon to know whether the construction will help or hurt business.

"Several years back they did some work to Shawnee Mission Parkway and that really reduced traffic and that was kind of painful for business, but after the fact it was way better, so it always works out better in the long run," Greg Smith, owner of Pet Stop, said.

A neighborhood meeting is scheduled at Shawnee's City Hall to discuss the Nieman Now! project from 5:30 to 7 p.m.