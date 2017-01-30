× Boy hit by car while riding bike fighting for life at Kansas City hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boy riding his bike didn’t stop at a stop sign on Monday afternoon, according to police, and is fighting to survive at a hospital. The driver of a car hit the boy around 4 p.m. near Northeast 51st Terrace and North Manchester, which is a few blocks away from Gracemor Elementary School.

The driver was headed north on Manchester and didn’t have a stop sign, and he told police he didn’t see the kid until he hit him. Police say the boy has life-threatening injuries. FOX 4 will update this story with more information when further details are released.