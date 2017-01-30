Inspired by a friend who passed away, UMKC athlete honored for living a life of impact

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Justice Collins plays for the UMKC women's basketball team, and while she's a star on the court, she makes an even bigger impact off the court.

In her free time she helps and mentors her teammates and other student-athletes through a campaign she created. The campaign is called "Project Mack." Collins said she was inspired to start the non-profit foundation after a close friend, who inspired people to live a life of impact, passed away.

Collins will be honored at the Win for KC celebration as the 2017 recipient of the Hallmark Leadership Award.

The Women's Sports Awards celebration is Wednesday, Feb. 1. It starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Kansas City Convention Center. For more details, click here.