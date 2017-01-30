× KU basketball player Carlton Bragg charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

LAWRENCE, Kan. — According to the Municipal Court in Lawrence, University of Kansas basketball player Carlton Bragg has been charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court administrator Vicki Stanwix confirmed Monday that Bragg was given a notice to appear in court after police said they found two glass smoking devices with residue inside.

The paraphernalia was found Dec. 17 while university police were investigating a reported rape at McCarthy Hall, home to the men’s basketball team and other male students.

Bragg was indefinitely suspended from the Jayhawks basketball team Thursday, Jan. 26 for violation of team rules. At the time of the suspension, head coach Bill Self would only say the forward was suspended for a violation of team rules. He said the suspension is not connected to the alleged assault at McCarthy Hall.

Police also said in a news release there is no indication that the drug paraphernalia is related to the sexual assault case.

Bragg is schedule to appear in Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

Bragg was suspended earlier this season when he was arrested and charged for domestic battery, but was reinstated days later when Douglas County prosecutors dropped the charges against him, and instead filed a battery charge against his accuser Saleeha Soofi.