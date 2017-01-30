Lee’s Summit man faces three counts of attempted murder in Lenexa shooting

OLATHE, Kan. — The suspect who allegedly shot at a vehicle with three people inside in Lenexa now faces charges of attempted murder.

Prosecutors charged Devin Joseph Mason, 28, of Lee’s Summit, with three counts of 2nd degree attempted murder on Monday.

Court records state that Mason shot into a vehicle on Haskins Street near Hauser Court Saturday afternoon.

Fortunately, none of the occupants of the vehicle were injured. Officers arrested Mason not far from the scene of the incident a short time later.

Mason’s bond was set at $150,000.