Local business owner says fellow Syrian immigrants now fear deportation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Syrians who have settled in the metro area say they came here for the opportunity to have a better life.

Now, some say they are packing their bags, just in case the federal government orders them to leave.

"They are terrified," said Fariz Turkmani, a Syrian immigrant who now operates his own business."If this happens where will they go? To Syria? They fled Syria. Once they return they are going to be killed."

Turkmani started Tess Limousine and Airport Services, which has been operating for more than 20 years. It's one of a number of successful businesses started by Syrian immigrants.

Turkmani says only on one occasion during his time in America did anyone say they did not want to do business with him because he's a Muslim. That happened just after the terrorist attacks of September 11.

But now that America has indefinitely suspended all immigration from Syria, Turkmani fears that Syrians with green cards or work visas may soon be deported.

"They are even talking about packing their bags in case something happens and they have to -- they're ordered to leave," Turkmani said. "Because in the past (President Trump) said all those refugees, if he takes over, they are all going to be sent back."

Turkmani said the United States needs to focus on ISIS, not Syrians. And he said the two are not the same. He's troubled over an indefinite ban on Syrians while other countries, like Iran, that pose a potentially more dangerous threat, have only a 120-day immigration suspension.

Kansas Democrats Monday denounced the Muslim ban, saying it's not based in fact nor reality, but in hatred and inhumanity. Syrians like Turkmani agree that it goes against the founding principles of our nation.