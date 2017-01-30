Local immigration attorney says language in Trump’s executive order is unclear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There is some confusion swirling around about President Trump's executive action on immigration and how it affects people in the United States, and here in Kansas City.

FOX 4 spoke with Jonathan Willmoth, an immigration attorney who has about 50 clients this action could affect.

"The president appears to want more, or some kind of different screening procedures in place, but honestly from his order, I don't know what that is."

Willmoth has spent the last few days contacting his clients from the 7 banned countries -- Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen. The executive order bans travel for 90 days and suspends all refugee admissions for 120 days.

"If they are already citizens of the United States, if they have gone through the whole process and naturalized and become citizens, I think that will be pretty safe for traveling." Willmoth said. "Otherwise, we are still advising permanent residents not to travel until there is more clarity on how they will be treated when they try to come back in."

The administration said permanent residents and green card holders are not subject to the ban.

President Trump has been clear that this is a temporary situation to slow immigration from what his administration sees as terrorist-prone nations and implement what he calls extreme vetting to prevent terrorists from entering the country.

It is language that confuses Willmoth.

"What is a little frustrating about it is the order reads as if nothing is being done to vet people who come to this country with green cards and nothing could be further from the truth."

Willmoth said the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. State Department already have a vetting process in place to check out immigrants and refugees. The process takes several years in some cases, and the green card process is even longer.

It is the lack of details, Willmoth said, that is different from previous immigration bans.